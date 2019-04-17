A man uses his phone next to a 5G hotspot sign at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26, 2019. Photo: AFP
With the power to change the world, here’s why the US and China are fighting over our 5G future
- Some experts argue 5G will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution
- China realises that the advent of 5G is its chance to get out in front for the first time in the development of wireless communications technology
Topic | 5G
Visitors standing at a Huawei booth during the Hannover Industry Fair, Germany, 01 April 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei expects ‘double digit growth’ for carrier unit in 2019 as 5G kicks in after two years of flat sales
- Huawei says it has now signed 40 5G contracts, over half in Europe
Topic | Huawei
