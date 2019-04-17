Channels

A man uses his phone next to a 5G hotspot sign at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26, 2019. Photo: AFP
Big Tech

With the power to change the world, here’s why the US and China are fighting over our 5G future

  • Some experts argue 5G will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution
  • China realises that the advent of 5G is its chance to get out in front for the first time in the development of wireless communications technology
Topic |   5G
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 10:30pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 17 Apr, 2019

A man uses his phone next to a 5G hotspot sign at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26, 2019. Photo: AFP
Visitors standing at a Huawei booth during the Hannover Industry Fair, Germany, 01 April 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Big Tech

Huawei expects ‘double digit growth’ for carrier unit in 2019 as 5G kicks in after two years of flat sales

  • Huawei says it has now signed 40 5G contracts, over half in Europe
Topic |   Huawei
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 2:54pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Visitors standing at a Huawei booth during the Hannover Industry Fair, Germany, 01 April 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
