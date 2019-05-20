Channels

A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Google confirms that its app store will continue to function for existing Huawei device users

  • Google’s statement follows a Reuters report that the US internet giant had halted business that involves transfer of hardware, software and tech services to Huawei
  • Huawei has said it has developed a ‘plan B’, should US restrictions jeopardise its business relationship with Google
Topic |   Huawei
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 10:20am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 12:02pm, 20 May, 2019

Google has reportedly suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Google ‘suspends some business with Huawei in wake of Trump trade blacklist’

  • Huawei will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system except those available through an open source license
  • Next version of its smartphones outside China will also lose access to popular applications and services such as Gmail
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:02am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 10:24am, 20 May, 2019

