A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Google confirms that its app store will continue to function for existing Huawei device users
- Google’s statement follows a Reuters report that the US internet giant had halted business that involves transfer of hardware, software and tech services to Huawei
- Huawei has said it has developed a ‘plan B’, should US restrictions jeopardise its business relationship with Google
Topic | Huawei
A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Google has reportedly suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses. Photo: EPA-EFE
Google ‘suspends some business with Huawei in wake of Trump trade blacklist’
- Huawei will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system except those available through an open source license
- Next version of its smartphones outside China will also lose access to popular applications and services such as Gmail
Topic | Huawei
Google has reportedly suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses. Photo: EPA-EFE