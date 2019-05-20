An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP.
Huawei set to find out if consumers will still buy its phones without Google services under US trade ban
- The Chinese company is scheduled to launch new budget Honor smartphone in London on May 21
- Google said to suspend some business with Huawei after US adds Chinese telecoms company to trade blacklist
Topic | Huawei
An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP.
A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Google confirms that its app store will continue to function for existing Huawei device users
- Google’s statement follows a Reuters report that the US internet giant had halted business that involves transfer of hardware, software and tech services to Huawei
- Huawei has said it has developed a ‘plan B’, should US restrictions jeopardise its business relationship with Google
Topic | Huawei
A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing. Photo: Reuters