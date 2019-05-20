Channels

An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP.
Big Tech

Huawei set to find out if consumers will still buy its phones without Google services under US trade ban

  • The Chinese company is scheduled to launch new budget Honor smartphone in London on May 21
  • Google said to suspend some business with Huawei after US adds Chinese telecoms company to trade blacklist
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao  

Zen Soo  

Published: 3:16pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 4:38pm, 20 May, 2019

A woman looks at her phone as she walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Google confirms that its app store will continue to function for existing Huawei device users

  • Google’s statement follows a Reuters report that the US internet giant had halted business that involves transfer of hardware, software and tech services to Huawei
  • Huawei has said it has developed a ‘plan B’, should US restrictions jeopardise its business relationship with Google
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 10:20am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 3:08pm, 20 May, 2019

