US President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Tech cold war: how Trump’s assault on Huawei is forcing the world to contemplate a digital iron curtain
- Recent US trade moves against China are not short-term negotiating tactics from Trump, they are opening salvos in a new tech cold war
Topic | US-China tech war
US President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Photo: AP.
Microsoft said to stop accepting new orders from Huawei as it moves to comply with US restrictions
- The US last week placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist that restricted the Shenzhen-based firm from buying services and parts from US companies
Topic | US-China tech war
Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Photo: AP.