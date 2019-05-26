Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Tech cold war: how Trump’s assault on Huawei is forcing the world to contemplate a digital iron curtain

  • Recent US trade moves against China are not short-term negotiating tactics from Trump, they are opening salvos in a new tech cold war
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Meng Jing  

Zen Soo  

Published: 6:00am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Photo: AP.
Big Tech

Microsoft said to stop accepting new orders from Huawei as it moves to comply with US restrictions

  • The US last week placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist that restricted the Shenzhen-based firm from buying services and parts from US companies
Topic |   US-China tech war
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 3:39pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 8:57am, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Photo: AP.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.