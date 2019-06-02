Channels

Men work at an assembly line in a factory of telecoms supplier Huawei in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, 28 March 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Big Tech

While Huawei will be bruised by tech war, some Chinese suppliers could suffer a knock-out blow

  • Small Chinese suppliers are worried that wider US-China trade standoff could result in lost orders and business going elsewhere
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Zen Soo  

Celia Chen  

Published: 10:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:50pm, 2 Jun, 2019

The US government will continue to target Chinese companies that it sees as a potential threat to national security. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Tech cold war: how Trump’s assault on Huawei is forcing the world to contemplate a digital iron curtain

  • Recent US trade moves against China are not short-term negotiating tactics from Trump, they are opening salvos in a new tech cold war
  • Many now think the real issue is whether China has the right to develop its own, home-grown hi-tech industry
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Meng Jing  

Zen Soo  

Published: 6:00am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 4:40pm, 27 May, 2019

The US government will continue to target Chinese companies that it sees as a potential threat to national security. Photo: Reuters
