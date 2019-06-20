Workers at a JD.com distribution centre process goods set for delivery during the 618 shopping festival. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese consumers buy more domestic brands in midyear 618 shopping festival as trade war rages on
- The 618 festival in June and the bigger Singles’ Day shopping event in November help measure retail health in China
Topic | Ecommerce
Workers at a JD.com distribution centre process goods set for delivery during the 618 shopping festival. Photo: Xinhua
White Rabbit candy was presented to US president Richard Nixon during his visit to China in 1972 by then premier Zhou Enlai. Photo: AFP
China’s home-grown brands benefiting from resurgence as trade war shifts focus closer to home
- Trend, known as ‘guochao’ in Chinese, sees storied brands reinventing themselves with crossover and ancillary products to entice a new breed of millennial shoppers
- Warrior trainers and Shanghai M&G Stationery also drawing renewed interest as focus shifts to domestic consumption-driven growth amid the US-China trade war
Topic | China economy
White Rabbit candy was presented to US president Richard Nixon during his visit to China in 1972 by then premier Zhou Enlai. Photo: AFP