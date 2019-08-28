What many people might not be aware of though is that China was close to the US in the 1960s when it came to early semiconductor technology – so close that it had a fighting chance of leading the industry.
How China is still paying the price for squandering its chance to build a home-grown semiconductor industry
- This is the first in a series of in-depth articles examining China’s efforts to build a stronger, domestic semiconductor industry amid rising trade tensions with US
- Here we look at how China came close to the US in the 1960s but lost its way, leaving it scrambling to catch up today
A chip by Huawei's subsidiary HiSilicon is displayed at the Huawei China Eco-Partner Conference in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China March 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
