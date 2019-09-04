Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp is mainland China’s largest contract chip maker. Photo: Handout
US, China must restart talks to end trade war, ensuring global semiconductor supply chains remain intact
- Senior industry executives call on governments around the world to resist decoupling supply chains and disentangling economic cooperation.
China needs ‘five to 10 years’ to catch up in semiconductors, Peking University professor Zhou Zhiping says
- China was not that far behind the West in semiconductors in the 1970s, but fell behind
- Semiconductor veteran says the mainland is at least two to three generations behind the US and Taiwan
