SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp is mainland China's largest contract chip maker. Photo: Handout
US, China must restart talks to end trade war, ensuring global semiconductor supply chains remain intact

  • Senior industry executives call on governments around the world to resist decoupling supply chains and disentangling economic cooperation.
Topic | Semiconductors
SCMP

Zen Soo  

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 6:06am, 4 Sep, 2019

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp is mainland China’s largest contract chip maker. Photo: Handout
Semiconductor silicon wafer undergoing probe testing. Photo: Shutterstock
China needs 'five to 10 years' to catch up in semiconductors, Peking University professor Zhou Zhiping says

  • China was not that far behind the West in semiconductors in the 1970s, but fell behind
  • Semiconductor veteran says the mainland is at least two to three generations behind the US and Taiwan
Topic | Semiconductors
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 8:48am, 3 Sep, 2019

Semiconductor silicon wafer undergoing probe testing. Photo: Shutterstock
