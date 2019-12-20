Although a phase one trade deal has been agreed, there is rising fear in the US over China’s ambitions to become a global leader in strategic technologies, such as AI and 5G. Photo: AP
China’s tech companies have had a rough 2019 but will the US be the long term loser amid ongoing stand-off?
- Putting companies like Huawei on the trade blacklist has exposed China’s soft underbelly – its reliance on foreign technology as part of a global supply chain
Topic | US-China tech war
Although a phase one trade deal has been agreed, there is rising fear in the US over China’s ambitions to become a global leader in strategic technologies, such as AI and 5G. Photo: AP