A medical worker checking the drip of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Photo: EPA-EFE/XINHUA
Chinese tech firms pledge millions to help fight Wuhan coronavirus as telemedicine services surge in popularity
- Qihoo 360 has pledged to donate 15 million yuan in medical resources while AI firm iFlyTek said it donated 10 million yuan and 500,000 yuan worth of medical supplies
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
A medical worker checking the drip of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Photo: EPA-EFE/XINHUA