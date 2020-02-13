An operator cleans up a window at the entrance of the Fira Gran Via, venue for the MWC Barcelona trade show. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: MWC Barcelona, world’s biggest mobile trade show, cancelled as firms withdraw over outbreak crisis
- Global concern over the coronavirus outbreak, travel and other circumstances made it ‘impossible’ for organiser GSMA to hold the event
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
