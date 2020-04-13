Burnishing its cybersecurity credentials has become more crucial for Huawei in Europe. Illustration: Perry Tse
Tech /  Big Tech

Cybersecurity at top of Huawei’s agenda as Europe decides on 5G infrastructure

  • Gaining support from major European economies, like Germany and the UK, is vital for Huawei to further expand its business on the continent
  • Huawei had 91 total 5G network projects as of February, 47 of which are located in Europe
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP
Zen Soo and Jane Zhang

Updated: 9:30am, 13 Apr, 2020

Burnishing its cybersecurity credentials has become more crucial for Huawei in Europe. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE