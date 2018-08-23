Alibaba Group Holding reported revenue growth of 61 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, as it continued to step up investment in on-demand local services and other businesses under its “New Retail” initiative.

The New York-listed company’s revenue reached 80.9 billion yuan, up from 50.18 billion yuan the same time last year, according to a statement. That compared to Bloomberg consensus estimate for 80.88 billion yuan.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 8.7 billion yuan, down from 14.7 billion yuan a year earlier, due largely to the increase in valuation of affiliate Ant Financial. That led to an increase in Alibaba's share-based compensation expenses from the Ant shares awarded to Alibaba Group employees.



Alibaba’s share price was largely unchanged at US$177.85 on Wednesday in the US, before the earnings announcement.

The Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant’s increased investments show its efforts to expand operations overseas and bolster its New Retail strategy, which refers to the integration of online and offline experiences for consumers, be it shopping, food delivery or buying groceries. Those investments are being made in the face of increased competition on multiple fronts in China, where its ecosystem of services rival those of Tencent Holdings and Baidu.

“We see stronger earnings growth potential for [the second half of its current financial year] and remain confident on Alibaba’s ability to deliver its annual target,” SWS Research analyst Mae Huang said in a report published ahead of the e-commerce firm’s earnings announcement. “Despite the short-term costs incurred by the company, we believe Alibaba is building a stronger ecosystem, with Ele.me as a strategic asset to expand its offline retail business and penetrate the online fast moving consumer goods segment.”

Alibaba’s core commerce revenue rose 61 per cent to 69.2 billion yuan, while cloud revenue surged 93 per cent to 4.7 billion yuan. Digital media and entertainment revenue rose 46 per cent to 6 billion yuan.

Alibaba has recently sharpened its focus on mainland China’s burgeoning on-demand local services market.

It is investing in on-demand local services as a way to increase user engagement. By integrating delivery services with everything from merchants on its Taobao Marketplace and Tmall shopping platforms to meals, groceries and pharmacy services, Alibaba can push more of its ecosystem of products and services to users, as well as widen the use of its Alipay payments channel under Ant Financial.

Last month, food delivery services subsidiary Ele.me announced a 3 billion yuan investment to provide subsidies and other incentives to users. The Shanghai-based firm aims to win at least a 50 per cent share of China’s on-demand food delivery market in the near term. It also aims to expand its business beyond transporting meals to consumers to other on-demand services, potentially delivering items such as flowers and over-the-counter medication.

Ele.me, which Alibaba fully acquired in April with a US$9.5 billion deal that saw it buy out Baidu and other stakeholders, faces increased competition from Tencent-backed rival Meituan-Dianping.

Alibaba added 24 million users from last quarter for a total of 576 million annual active consumers. Mobile monthly active users grew to 634 million, up 17 million users from the last quarter. Revenue from New Retail was up over 340 per cent, driven by Hema Supermarkets, InTime and Tmall imports, according to the company.

The on-demand local services market has become an important part of Alibaba’s New Retail plans. It aims to expand Ele.me’s business beyond transporting meals to consumers to other on-demand services, potentially delivering items such as flowers and over-the-counter medication.

Earlier this month, Ele.me announced a partnership with Starbucks Corp to begin delivery services from September to stores in key trade zones in Beijing and Shanghai, with plans for more than 2,000 stores across 30 cities by the end of this year.

Alibaba kick-started its New Retail strategy, which was initiated by company founder and executive chairman Jack Ma Yun, through its chain of Hema supermarkets, which allow users to shop offline or online as they please, have groceries delivered to their doorsteps and even have chefs whip up fresh seafood meals on the spot.

"We have established a company to hold Ele.me and Koubei as our combined flagship local service vehicle, which we plan to separately capitalise with investments from Alibaba, Ant Financial and third-party investors," according to a statement from Alibaba. The new company has received over US$3 billion in investment commitments, including Alibaba and Softbank.



Other major investments that Alibaba made recently include a US$2.2 billion stake in Chinese outdoor advertising firm Focus Media. Alibaba also led a US$300 million investment in e-commerce platform Xiaohongshu in June.

While Alibaba’s spending spree is likely to squeeze margins, analysts believe that it will only be the case in the near term, as New Retail investments are predicted to lay the foundation for long-term growth.