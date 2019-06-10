Channels

The logo of Alipay, the payments business of Ant Financial Services, is seen at a cashier in Shanghai on January 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters
E-Commerce

Alipay and six European digital wallets join hands to increase adoption of mobile payments with QR code

  • The collaboration is expected to bring together over 5 million users in Europe and over 190,000 merchants
Topic |   Mobile payments
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 3:00pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:50pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Big Tech

Alipay extends mobile payment services to 300,000 retailers in Japan

  • The number of merchants supporting Alipay in Japan has surged to more than 300,000 from about 50,000 in early 2018
  • Alipay is expanding in Japan ahead of 2020 Olympics next summer
Topic |   Mobile payments
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 12:04pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 4:04pm, 15 May, 2019

