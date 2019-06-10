The logo of Alipay, the payments business of Ant Financial Services, is seen at a cashier in Shanghai on January 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Alipay and six European digital wallets join hands to increase adoption of mobile payments with QR code
- The collaboration is expected to bring together over 5 million users in Europe and over 190,000 merchants
Topic | Mobile payments
The logo of Alipay, the payments business of Ant Financial Services, is seen at a cashier in Shanghai on January 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Sign promoting Alipay
Alipay extends mobile payment services to 300,000 retailers in Japan
- The number of merchants supporting Alipay in Japan has surged to more than 300,000 from about 50,000 in early 2018
- Alipay is expanding in Japan ahead of 2020 Olympics next summer
Topic | Mobile payments
Sign promoting Alipay