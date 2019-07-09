Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Asia-Pacific accounts for about half of the global payments market, which was estimated to have surpassed US$2 trillion last year, according to management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. Photo: Shutterstock
E-Commerce

US tech provider Stripe eyes growth in Asia’s fragmented digital payments market

  • Stripe is expanding in Asia to meet the growing payment requirements of more internet-based companies across the region
Topic |   Fintech
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 8:45pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:45pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Asia-Pacific accounts for about half of the global payments market, which was estimated to have surpassed US$2 trillion last year, according to management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.