Pinduoduo’s “new logistics” initiative would offer a range of services, including route planning, automated warehousing, parcel sorting and specific systems to improve fresh produce deliveries. Photo: Xinhua
E-Commerce

Pinduoduo targets greater logistics support for merchants, rivalling Alibaba’s Cainiao

  • Shanghai-based e-commerce firm plans a range of services that will ensure faster and more efficient product deliveries
Topic |   Ecommerce
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Updated: 8:27am, 23 Aug, 2019

E-commerce company Pinduoduo posted total revenue of 7.3 billion yuan in the quarter ended June 30, up from 2.7 billion yuan a year earlier. Photo: SCMP
E-Commerce

Pinduoduo founder says latest results prove its e-commerce platform isn’t just for cheapskates

  • Shanghai-based company posts 169 per cent increase in revenue, while narrowing losses in the second quarter
Topic |   Pinduoduo
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Updated: 7:30am, 22 Aug, 2019

