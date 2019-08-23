Pinduoduo’s “new logistics” initiative would offer a range of services, including route planning, automated warehousing, parcel sorting and specific systems to improve fresh produce deliveries. Photo: Xinhua
Pinduoduo targets greater logistics support for merchants, rivalling Alibaba’s Cainiao
- Shanghai-based e-commerce firm plans a range of services that will ensure faster and more efficient product deliveries
Topic | Ecommerce
Pinduoduo’s “new logistics” initiative would offer a range of services, including route planning, automated warehousing, parcel sorting and specific systems to improve fresh produce deliveries. Photo: Xinhua
E-commerce company Pinduoduo posted total revenue of 7.3 billion yuan in the quarter ended June 30, up from 2.7 billion yuan a year earlier. Photo: SCMP
Pinduoduo founder says latest results prove its e-commerce platform isn’t just for cheapskates
- Shanghai-based company posts 169 per cent increase in revenue, while narrowing losses in the second quarter
Topic | Pinduoduo
E-commerce company Pinduoduo posted total revenue of 7.3 billion yuan in the quarter ended June 30, up from 2.7 billion yuan a year earlier. Photo: SCMP