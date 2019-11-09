Channels

The GMV (gross merchandise volume) reaches RMB 200 billion during the 2018 Alibaba Tmall 24-hour Singles’ Day Shopping Festival displayed at the media center in Shanghai, on Nov.11, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
E-Commerce

With the US-China trade war in its 16th month, will the Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza continue to shine?

  • The festival has evolved into a multibillion-dollar event, dubbed the ‘commercial Olympic Games’ by Alibaba chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong
Topic |   Alibaba
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Updated: 6:11am, 9 Nov, 2019

The GMV (gross merchandise volume) reaches RMB 200 billion during the 2018 Alibaba Tmall 24-hour Singles' Day Shopping Festival displayed at the media center in Shanghai, on Nov.11, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
China’s exports to the US dropped 11.3 per cent in the January to October period, while exports to the European Union rose 5.1 per cent and those to the 10-member Asean bloc jumped 10.4 per cent. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s October exports may offer hint of ‘stabilisation’, but still ‘hard to be optimistic’ amid US trade war

  • Exports fell by 0.9 per cent in October, better than the 3.2 per cent drop in September, and better than analysts had expected
  • Imports continued to struggle, falling for the ninth time in the last 10 months, as the economic pressure on Beijing continues to pile up amid the trade war with the US
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 12:03am, 9 Nov, 2019

China’s exports to the US dropped 11.3 per cent in the January to October period, while exports to the European Union rose 5.1 per cent and those to the 10-member Asean bloc jumped 10.4 per cent. Photo: AFP
