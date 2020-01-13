Farmer Chen Jiubei helped lift her family and village out of poverty through live streaming sales on Alibaba's Taobao. Photo: Handout
Rural farmers get help selling produce online as China steps up poverty alleviation efforts
- E-commerce giants such as Alibaba and Pinduoduo are increasing efforts to help rural farmers and merchants sell their products online
- China has made eradicating poverty an important goal to be achieved by the end of 2020
Topic | Poverty in China
Farmer Chen Jiubei helped lift her family and village out of poverty through live streaming sales on Alibaba's Taobao. Photo: Handout