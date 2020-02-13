The logo of Alibaba Group Holding is seen at the e-commerce company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba posts 58pc gain in quarterly profit, warns coronavirus crisis will impact revenue growth
- The e-commerce giant’s total revenue for the December quarter reached US$23.2 billion
- It is offering relief packages, including service fee waivers, loans and other financial assistance, to help merchants during the coronavirus crisis
The logo of Alibaba Group Holding is seen at the e-commerce company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters