Although television shows revolving around palace intrigues, such as iQiyi’s blockbuster summer release The Story of Yanxi Palace, have garnered over 13 billion views - do not hold your breath for a similar series from Alibaba Group Holding.

Palace backstabbing and political intrigues concerning Chinese royalty will not be among the themes promoted by Alibaba on its digital entertainment platform, according to a mainland Chinese media report from Beijing News, which cited a copy of Alibaba’s program pipeline.

Moreover, in an interview with Beijing News, Alibaba Literature chief executive Li Zhiqian said it would not be allocating resources to themes not aligned with the company’s direction. Alibaba Literature is the company’s e-publishing platform and popular books may be adapted as movies or television series for its video streaming platforms.

Li, who also serves as chief financial officer of Alibaba’s digital entertainment business unit, said the company would focus on creating productions that are “positive, with a good world view and entertainment value”.

The comments come as iQiyi’s The Story of Yanxi Palace and Tencent Holdings’ Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace have captivated audiences not just in mainland China but around the globe, gaining fans in countries like Singapore and Malaysia. Both TV series revolve around the back-stabbing concubines who plot and scheme to climb up the ranks and gain favour from the emperor.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its programming plans.

Based on big data analysis of past viewership patterns, iQiyi executives determined that a theme revolving around palace politics would do well with viewers. Meanwhile Tencent’s Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace is set in the same time period as Yanxi, in the court of Emperor Qianlong, and is also proving a hit with viewers.

Alibaba has dabbled with producing its own television shows and movies via its movie and TV production arm Alibaba Pictures, and has bought the intellectual property rights of several popular novels and invested in several productions, such as Ghost Blows Out the Light, a fantasy treasure-seeking series. It also developed a Chinese martial arts genre TV series called Swords of Legends 2, based on a popular role-playing game in China.

Chinese internet companies like Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent have been investing heavily in digital content and entertainment, producing their own TV series and films as well as operating subscription-based streaming-video services and even comics platforms as they race to carve out market share in China’s rapidly growing consumer digital entertainment market.

The companies have also invested in e-publishing platforms, where writers can publish their work on the platform and users have access to millions of online literary works. Such platforms give companies the advantage of identifying popular titles and buying the intellectual property rights from authors, allowing them to turn the titles into games, movies and TV series for their other platforms.

New York-listed Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post.