Singapore electronic payments provider Nets is in talks with Tencent’ Holdings’ WeChat Pay to allow users of its NetsPay digital wallet to make mobile payments in mainland China, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The partnership will allow Singapore’s NetsPay users to scan QR codes in stores accepting WeChat Pay on the mainland and settle purchases in Singapore dollars, said the people, who declined to be named as the information is private. Negotiations are still ongoing and a final deal has not yet been reached, they said.

Nets declined to comment, while Tencent did not immediately respond to queries.

If finalised, NetsPay will be the first third-party digital wallet to link with WeChat for cross-border payments in China.



This would provide a convenience for visitors to China because mobile payments has become so prevalent and in many cases the preferred mode of payment that the central bank had to issue a reminder to merchants not to refuse to accept cash.

Cross-border payments using WeChat Pay are now largely limited to the use of outbound Chinese tourists paying for their overseas purchases at merchants accepting overseas WeChat Pay in tourist destinations such as Southeast Asia, Europe and the US



Tencent first experimented with mobile payments for inbound visitors to mainland China last month, when it announced that WeChat Pay HK users in Hong Kong will be able to pay for purchases at selected retail merchants on the mainland and settle purchases in Hong Kong dollars.

At present, China’s dominant mobile payment services like WeChat Pay and Alibaba-affiliated Alipay are primarily focused on getting overseas merchants to accept their respective payment services as a payment method to serve outbound Chinese tourists.

Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post.