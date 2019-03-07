Visitors walk next to Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27. Photo: Reuters
Huawei slaps US government with lawsuit in bid to overturn federal ban on its gear
- Huawei’s decision to sue the US government comes as the company faces increasing scrutiny from the US and its allies over the security of its telecoms network gear
- Huawei has been hit with close to two dozen charges from the US, ranging from financial fraud to violating trade sanctions
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
There are ‘serious concerns’ over the Meng Wanzhou case due to Donald Trump’s comments, her lawyer tells court
- The Huawei CFO faces extradition to the US after she was accused of lying to banks about the company’s alleged dealings with Iran
- In court on Wednesday, her lawyer raised worries over ‘political character and motivation, comments by the US president’ in the context of the case
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
