Specialist traders man their post during Alibaba Group Holding’s initial public offering at the New York Stock Exchange on September 19, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba in US$250 million settlement of lawsuit over regulatory meeting ahead of its 2014 IPO
- The proposed settlement has come ahead of Alibaba’s scheduled quarterly earnings report on May 15
Workers at a Tmall warehouse gather orders from customers in Jiangmen, Guangdong province. Photo: EPA/EFE
Alibaba’s online mall chief wants to double sales in three years by selling more American cherries and Australian baby formula
- To achieve its goals, Tmall must incubate another 100 new brands that do annual business of 1 billion yuan apiece
