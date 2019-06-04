China Telecom technicians test equipment for the carrier’s 5G base station near the Yellow River in Lanzhou, Gansu province, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei trade ban to test China’s 5G roll-out as Beijing set to issue commercial licences
- The grant of licences will come after South Korea, the US, Australia and the UK launched initial commercial 5G services
Topic | 5G
A man talks on his smartphone beside Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China, September 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Huawei rivals Nokia, Ericsson no shoo-in for 5G contracts as China seen favouring local champions
- Nokia and Ericsson stand to lose ground in China, the world’s largest market for 5G investments over the next few years
- The bulk of China Mobile’s initial tender for 5G equipment is expected to go to Huawei and ZTE, sources say
Topic | China Mobile
