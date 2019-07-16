China and the US have in recent months clashed over Huawei. Photo: Reuters
Too early to tell who will emerge as 5G winner as tech innovation still to unfold, Cisco executive says
- “There is no one vendor, company, country or continent that is going to own and drive 5G”, says Guy Diedrich, global innovation officer at Cisco
David Stapleton of US Defence Department speaking at a forum in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Robert Delaney
US officials outline urgency of outpacing China in 5G telecoms technology, and how to do it
- Washington has already turned to private capital to spur fifth-generation wireless development, federal officials tell Commerce Department’s BIS 2019 forum
- The threat China poses to US national security and competitiveness in the telecoms sector dominates the day’s discussion
