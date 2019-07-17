FILE PHOTO: Gojek driver helmets are seen during Go-Food festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo
Visa invests in Indonesia’s Go-jek, eyes digital payments across Southeast Asia
- Go-jek operates an on-demand daily services platform offering rides, massages to grocery deliveries
- Go-jek and main rival Grab are racing to roll out their services to the more than 600 million people in Southeast Asia
Topic | Start-ups
FILE PHOTO: Gojek driver helmets are seen during Go-Food festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo