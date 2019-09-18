Illustration: Perry Tse
Lagging in semiconductors, China sees a chance to overtake the US with AI chips as 5G ushers in new era
- This is the final part in a series of in-depth articles examining China’s efforts to build a stronger domestic semiconductor industry amid rising trade tensions
- Here we look at whether the coming shift in computing from mobile to the internet of things is the break that China needs to close the technology gap
Topic | Semiconductors
Illustration: Perry Tse
What many people might not be aware of though is that China was close to the US in the 1960s when it came to early semiconductor technology – so close that it had a fighting chance of leading the industry.
How China is still paying the price for squandering its chance to build a home-grown semiconductor industry
- This is the first in a series of in-depth articles examining China’s efforts to build a stronger, domestic semiconductor industry amid rising trade tensions with US
- Here we look at how China came close to the US in the 1960s but lost its way, leaving it scrambling to catch up today
Topic | Semiconductors
What many people might not be aware of though is that China was close to the US in the 1960s when it came to early semiconductor technology – so close that it had a fighting chance of leading the industry.