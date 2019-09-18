Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Perry Tse
Enterprises

Lagging in semiconductors, China sees a chance to overtake the US with AI chips as 5G ushers in new era

  • This is the final part in a series of in-depth articles examining China’s efforts to build a stronger domestic semiconductor industry amid rising trade tensions
  • Here we look at whether the coming shift in computing from mobile to the internet of things is the break that China needs to close the technology gap
Topic |   Semiconductors
SCMP

Zen Soo  

Sarah Dai  

Meng Jing  

Updated: 10:00pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
What many people might not be aware of though is that China was close to the US in the 1960s when it came to early semiconductor technology – so close that it had a fighting chance of leading the industry.
Big Tech

How China is still paying the price for squandering its chance to build a home-grown semiconductor industry

  • This is the first in a series of in-depth articles examining China’s efforts to build a stronger, domestic semiconductor industry amid rising trade tensions with US
  • Here we look at how China came close to the US in the 1960s but lost its way, leaving it scrambling to catch up today
Topic |   Semiconductors
SCMP

Zen Soo  

Meng Jing  

Updated: 12:33am, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

What many people might not be aware of though is that China was close to the US in the 1960s when it came to early semiconductor technology – so close that it had a fighting chance of leading the industry.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.