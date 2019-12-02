Channels

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Enterprises

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou thanks supporters after a year under house arrest, noting how ‘time has slowed to a crawl’

  • Under her bail terms, Meng has to wear the ankle monitor, abide by a 11pm to 6am curfew, and pay for 24-hour surveillance by a private security firm
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Updated: 7:00pm, 2 Dec, 2019

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained in Canada last year at the behest of American authorities, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on September 24. Photo: AP
Big Tech

A year since the arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou, US-China relations remain frayed and strained

  • US sanctions on Huawei are not expected to ease off amid the slow progress in hammering out an interim trade deal with China
  • The arrest proved to be the flashpoint that generated wide international attention to the US-China tech war
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 6:30am, 1 Dec, 2019

Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained in Canada last year at the behest of American authorities, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on September 24. Photo: AP
