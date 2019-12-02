Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou thanks supporters after a year under house arrest, noting how ‘time has slowed to a crawl’
- Under her bail terms, Meng has to wear the ankle monitor, abide by a 11pm to 6am curfew, and pay for 24-hour surveillance by a private security firm
A year since the arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou, US-China relations remain frayed and strained
- US sanctions on Huawei are not expected to ease off amid the slow progress in hammering out an interim trade deal with China
- The arrest proved to be the flashpoint that generated wide international attention to the US-China tech war
