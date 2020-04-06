How did relations between the US and Chinese telecoms giant Huawei sour? Illustration: SCMP
How did Huawei fall foul of the US government and find itself at the epicentre of a new tech war?
- This is the first in an eight-part series looking at how Huawei has found itself at the epicentre of the US-China tech war
- Four years after Huawei set up shop in the US, a RAND report tied Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei and ZTE directly to Beijing
