Huawei Technologies founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei says the company, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, will not try to squeeze the global market by lowering prices on its products. Photo: AP
Gear

Founder Ren Zhengfei says Huawei should learn from Apple – and set higher prices

  • World’s largest telecoms equipment supplier expects higher prices to help ‘maintain good order’ in global market
Topic |   Huawei
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 6:45am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:45am, 26 Apr, 2019

Huawei Technologies founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei says the company, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, will not try to squeeze the global market by lowering prices on its products. Photo: AP
Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, a report says. Photo: AFP
Europe

Five Eyes spies play down split as ‘Huawei leak’ roils UK government

  • UK PM urged to investigate who leaked decision about Huawei’s role in Britain’s 5G network from confidential meeting of her National Security Council
  • Britain appears set to allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of the network, as Chinese tech giant ‘welcomes report’
Topic |   Huawei
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 11:15am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:44am, 26 Apr, 2019

Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, a report says. Photo: AFP
