Huawei Technologies founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei says the company, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, will not try to squeeze the global market by lowering prices on its products. Photo: AP
Founder Ren Zhengfei says Huawei should learn from Apple – and set higher prices
- World’s largest telecoms equipment supplier expects higher prices to help ‘maintain good order’ in global market
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei says the company, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, will not try to squeeze the global market by lowering prices on its products. Photo: AP
Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, a report says. Photo: AFP
Five Eyes spies play down split as ‘Huawei leak’ roils UK government
- UK PM urged to investigate who leaked decision about Huawei’s role in Britain’s 5G network from confidential meeting of her National Security Council
- Britain appears set to allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of the network, as Chinese tech giant ‘welcomes report’
Topic | Huawei
Britain will allow Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, a report says. Photo: AFP