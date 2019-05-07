Workers install a new base station for US telecommunications operator AT&T's 5G mobile network in downtown San Diego, California, on April 23, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US bets on different mobile airwaves from rest of the world – and that might cost it the 5G race
- The stakes are high for the US to put its mobile infrastructure expansion in order as it competes against China for 5G leadership
Experts argue that 5G wireless technology will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution. Illustration: Marcelo Duhalde
With the power to change the world, here’s why the US and China are fighting over our 5G future
- Some experts argue 5G will change the way we live forever, powering a new data-driven industrial revolution
- China realises that the advent of 5G is its chance to get out in front for the first time in the development of wireless communications technology
