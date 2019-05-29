The logo of Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, is displayed at a retail store in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Huawei asks US courts for summary judgment on its move to get federal ban on its gear overturned
- Huawei calls on US to halt ‘state-sanctioned campaign against company’ as it will not deliver cybersecurity
- The US government recently took its campaign against Huawei a step further, placing it on a trade blacklist that prevents it from buying American technology
Topic | Huawei
The logo of Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, is displayed at a retail store in Beijing. Photo: AFP