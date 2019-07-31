Huawei Technologies chairman Liang Hua warned of possible headwinds that Huawei might face in the second half of the year. Photo: Reuters
Huawei enters period of reckoning for smartphone business as Android resumption hangs in the balance
- Key components such as the Android OS remain barred for Huawei to use under the US trade ban
- Android supports essential Google services that are widely used around the world
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing, 2019. Photo: AFP
Huawei first-half revenue surges 23 per cent as China telecoms giant fights off US tech ban impact
- The Shenzhen company generated revenue of 401.3 billion yuan (US$58.3 billion) in the first six months of the year
