Huawei Technologies chairman Liang Hua warned of possible headwinds that Huawei might face in the second half of the year. Photo: Reuters
Huawei enters period of reckoning for smartphone business as Android resumption hangs in the balance

  • Key components such as the Android OS remain barred for Huawei to use under the US trade ban
  • Android supports essential Google services that are widely used around the world
Li Tao  

Zen Soo  

Updated: 7:00am, 31 Jul, 2019

Huawei Technologies chairman Liang Hua warned of possible headwinds that Huawei might face in the second half of the year. Photo: Reuters
A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing, 2019. Photo: AFP
Huawei first-half revenue surges 23 per cent as China telecoms giant fights off US tech ban impact

  • The Shenzhen company generated revenue of 401.3 billion yuan (US$58.3 billion) in the first six months of the year
Li Tao  

Zen Soo  

Updated: 11:27pm, 30 Jul, 2019

A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing, 2019. Photo: AFP
