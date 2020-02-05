Visitors use their smartphones as they stand next to a large 5G display inside Xiaomi Corp’s booth at MWC Barcelona, the world’s biggest mobile industry exhibition, in Spain on February 26, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s smartphone giants sending smaller contingent to world’s biggest mobile show amid coronavirus crisis
- Companies like Huawei and Oppo have scaled back the size of staff taking part in MWC Barcelona this year
- Employees from some of the major Chinese smartphone brands are being sent to Spain nearly three weeks ahead of the event
Topic | MWC Barcelona 2020
