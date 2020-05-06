A DJI drone equipped with disinfectant liquid flies above a street of Harhoura, a city near the capital Rabat, on April 23 amid efforts by Morocco to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Morocco launches fleet of DJI drones to tackle coronavirus from the sky
- A strict lockdown imposed by the Kingdom of Morocco to curb the spread of the coronavirus has led to increased deployment of drones
- New drone applications in the North African country include thermal surveillance and aerial disinfectant spraying
