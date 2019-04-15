The global trend towards regulating online content has provoked fears of censorship and restrictions on free speech and civil liberties. Photo: EPA
Western governments enter uncharted territory as they grapple with problem of harmful content on social media
- Governments around the world, including the UK and Singapore, have moved to take a more active role in deciding what constitutes acceptable content
Topic | Censorship
On the front lines of China’s war to police the internet, companies employ armies of censors to adjudicate the sea of content produced each day for and by the world’s biggest online population. Illustration by Perry Tse
No smoking, no tattoos, no bikinis: inside China’s war to ‘clean up’ the internet
- China’s social media companies employ thousands to censor content that falls afoul of the country’s stringent regulations governing the internet
- While AI is used to remove banned content, many decisions are taken by humans, especially if they involve context
Topic | Censorship in China
