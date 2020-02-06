The logo of Huawei is seen in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Huawei to sue Verizon for patent infringement, including network communications technology

  • Shenzhen-based Huawei files suit against US telecoms operator Verizon, seeking compensation for alleged infringements of its intellectual property rights
  • Huawei alleges that its patented technology is being used in Verizon’s technologies and services, including network communications infrastructure
Zen Soo
Zen Soo

Updated: 2:34pm, 6 Feb, 2020

Zen Soo joined the Post in 2015. She covers China technology, in particular e-commerce, online to offline and mobile payments. She also writes about Southeast Asian tech companies.