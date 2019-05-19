Southeast Asia, with a population of over 600 million and high smartphone penetration rate, is an attractive market for Shopback’s mobile-first strategy. Photo: Reuters
Singapore start-up chips away at Facebook and Google’s online ad dominance, one click at a time
- Shopback has gained traction thanks to its cashback app, with more than 8 million users and 2,000 merchants
Topic | Ecommerce
