Chinese start-up Hellobike is ready to leave behind the brutal bike-sharing wars in China. Photo: Facebook
Start-ups

Hellobike plans to lead China’s two-wheeler transport market as bike-sharing rivals struggle

  • Shanghai-based firm will offer a range of two-wheeler options, including bicycles as well as electric bikes and scooters
Topic |   Bike-sharing services
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 5:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Hellobike CEO Yang Lei. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

Alibaba confirms it is mulling further investment in bike-sharing start-up Hellobike

  • Bike-sharing firm has processed 12 billion orders over the past two and a half years
Topic |   Bike-sharing services
Yingzhi Yang

Yingzhi Yang  

Published: 12:27pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:50pm, 28 Jun, 2019

