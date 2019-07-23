Founded in 2013, London-based start-up what3words distils locations and complex GPS coordinates into three-word addresses. Photo: Alamy
Forget street addresses or GPS coordinates, this start-up thinks three words are all you need
- London-based what3words provides a system that encodes geographic coordinates into three words
- The firm’s investors include SAIC Motor Corp’s venture capital arm, Li Ka-shing’s Horizons Ventures and Daimler
Topic | Start-ups
Founded in 2013, London-based start-up what3words distils locations and complex GPS coordinates into three-word addresses. Photo: Alamy