As demand for genetic testing grows in China, start-up 23Mofang can now tell if you have royal blood
- Test results include ancestral information, hereditary disease risks and traits like alcohol tolerance level
- China’s direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is predicted to reach US$4.3 billion by 2023
Topic | Start-ups
DNA molecule forming inside the vial in for blood analysis. Photo: Shutterstock
Inside China Tech: What can China’s DNA tests really tell you?
- What are China’s DNA testing companies doing differently? What do your DNA test results really mean?
- We speak to 23Mofang’s CEO, and a geneticist from the University of Hong Kong, to find out
Topic | China technology
DNA molecule forming inside the vial in for blood analysis. Photo: Shutterstock