Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Start-ups

As demand for genetic testing grows in China, start-up 23Mofang can now tell if you have royal blood

  • Test results include ancestral information, hereditary disease risks and traits like alcohol tolerance level
  • China’s direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is predicted to reach US$4.3 billion by 2023
Topic |   Start-ups
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Updated: 7:41am, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
DNA molecule forming inside the vial in for blood analysis. Photo: Shutterstock
Podcasts

Inside China Tech: What can China’s DNA tests really tell you?

  • What are China’s DNA testing companies doing differently? What do your DNA test results really mean?
  • We speak to 23Mofang’s CEO, and a geneticist from the University of Hong Kong, to find out
Topic |   China technology
SCMP

Yang Yang  

Zen Soo  

Updated: 6:40pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

DNA molecule forming inside the vial in for blood analysis. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.