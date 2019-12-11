Grab’s food and financial services now account for more than 50 per cent of the value of sales transacted across the platform. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Grab expands to food and finance, its transport business is no longer driving most of its growth
- Food and financial services now make up more than 50 per cent of Grab’s gross merchandise volume, according to Lim Kell Jay, the regional head of GrabFood
- The margins for food delivery are better than for ride-hailing, Lim says
Topic | Apps
Grab’s food and financial services now account for more than 50 per cent of the value of sales transacted across the platform. Photo: EPA-EFE