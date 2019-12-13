Caecilia Chu, co-founder and CEO of Singapore fintech startup YouTrip. Photo: Handout
Singapore’s YouTrip wants to eliminate pesky foreign transaction fees for Southeast Asian travellers

  • Caecilia Chu decided to launch YouTrip after realising that she frequently had to fork out foreign transaction fees on her credit card when travelling
  • Her start-up offers users a multicurrency mobile wallet using mid-market exchange rates, with no foreign transaction fees
Zen Soo

Updated: 7:01am, 13 Dec, 2019

