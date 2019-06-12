From left, moderator Femi Oke, Alibaba Group Holding’ Jack Ma, Melinda Gates and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres conduct a live panel discussion on digital cooperation in a television studio at UN headquarters on June 10, 2019. Photo: AP
Internet connectivity is now more important than electricity was last century, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma
- The Alibaba executive chairman’s comment follows the release of a comprehensive UN report on ‘digital interdependence’
Topic | Jack Ma
From left, moderator Femi Oke, Alibaba Group Holding’ Jack Ma, Melinda Gates and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres conduct a live panel discussion on digital cooperation in a television studio at UN headquarters on June 10, 2019. Photo: AP
Jack Ma says he’s worried about Europe worrying over tech. Photo: AFP
Alibaba’s Jack Ma says he is ‘worried’ Europe will stifle innovation with too much tech regulation
- Europe lags behind in terms of technology innovation and has not produced as many big tech firms
- Last year, the continent put in place the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a set of data protection rules for all companies that have operations in the region
Topic | Regulation
Jack Ma says he’s worried about Europe worrying over tech. Photo: AFP