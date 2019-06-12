Channels

From left, moderator Femi Oke, Alibaba Group Holding’ Jack Ma, Melinda Gates and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres conduct a live panel discussion on digital cooperation in a television studio at UN headquarters on June 10, 2019. Photo: AP
Tech leaders and founders

Internet connectivity is now more important than electricity was last century, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma

  • The Alibaba executive chairman’s comment follows the release of a comprehensive UN report on ‘digital interdependence’
Topic |   Jack Ma
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 6:00am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 12 Jun, 2019

Jack Ma says he’s worried about Europe worrying over tech. Photo: AFP
Big Tech

Alibaba’s Jack Ma says he is ‘worried’ Europe will stifle innovation with too much tech regulation

  • Europe lags behind in terms of technology innovation and has not produced as many big tech firms
  • Last year, the continent put in place the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a set of data protection rules for all companies that have operations in the region
Topic |   Regulation
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Published: 11:09am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 10:39pm, 17 May, 2019

