SCMP: Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Taiwan became top chip manufacturer with US help. Can it stay there?

  • This is the third in a four-part series of in-depth articles examining China’s efforts to build a stronger domestic semiconductor industry amid rising trade tensions
  • Here we look at how Taiwan became a global force in chip production with the help of the US and the challenges it now faces, including from China
Topic |   Semiconductors
Zen Soo  

Li Tao  

Chua Kong Ho  

Updated: 10:30pm, 11 Sep, 2019

SCMP: Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
A chip by Huawei's subsidiary HiSilicon is displayed at the Huawei China Eco-Partner Conference in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China March 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Are China’s investments in semiconductors all for naught? US expert says China is at a crossroads

  • The desire to cut reliance on foreign chips and become a global leader in the semiconductor industry has never been stronger in Beijing than it is now
Topic |   US-China tech war
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 9:27am, 27 Aug, 2019

A chip by Huawei's subsidiary HiSilicon is displayed at the Huawei China Eco-Partner Conference in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China March 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
