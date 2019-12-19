Eric Jing has handed over duties as CEO of Ant Financial to Simon Hu, but will remain as executive chairman of the company. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba’s Ant Financial announces new CEO Simon Hu, as Eric Jing shifts focus to international strategy
- New Ant Financial CEO Simon Hu will continue to report to Eric Jing, who remains the executive chairman
- Hu has served as president of Ant Financial since November 2018
