Eric Jing has handed over duties as CEO of Ant Financial to Simon Hu, but will remain as executive chairman of the company. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba’s Ant Financial announces new CEO Simon Hu, as Eric Jing shifts focus to international strategy

  • New Ant Financial CEO Simon Hu will continue to report to Eric Jing, who remains the executive chairman
  • Hu has served as president of Ant Financial since November 2018
Zen Soo

Zen Soo in Hong Kong

Updated: 1:47pm, 19 Dec, 2019

Zen Soo joined the Post in 2015. She covers China technology, in particular e-commerce, online to offline and mobile payments. She also writes about Southeast Asian tech companies.