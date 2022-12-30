TSMC chairman Mark Liu passes by a wafer after making a speech on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
TSMC begins mass production of its advanced 3-nanometre chips amid US-China tech war
- TSMC, the primary chip maker for Apple, has started bulk production of its most advanced 3-nanometre chips in southern Taiwan
- The company’s recent move to diversify production overseas has raised alarms in Taiwan that this would undermine the island’s strategic importance
TSMC chairman Mark Liu passes by a wafer after making a speech on Thursday. Photo: Reuters