Philippine soldiers in Sulu province, where Abu Sayyaf militants were involved in a firefight with government troops. Photo: AFP
Islamic State-linked militants kill Dutch wildlife photographer in Philippines
- Elwold Horn, 59, from Holland, was captured in 2012 and held captive by the Abu Sayyaf group
- He was killed while trying to escape during a firefight between government forces and his captors
Topic | Islamic militancy
