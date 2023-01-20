Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks at a press conference while wearing a polo neck jumper. Photo: Kyodo
Wear a polo neck to cut climate emissions, save power: Tokyo governor rolls out turtleneck jumper plan to keep warm
- Yuriko Koike wants Japanese, including staff, to reduce energy use and costs by wearing a polo neck – or turtleneck – jumper to keep warm
- She said keeping the neck warm can make ‘a dramatic difference’ in cold weather, preventing colds and helping to slash power consumption
