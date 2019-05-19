Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A diner at a Hema restaurant in Shanghai takes her dish after it is delivered by a robot. Photo: Simon Song
Economics

School of WeChat: the China study tours teaching tech to Singapore

  • From studying messaging app WeChat to guided tours of state-of-the-art Hema supermarkets, Singaporean firms are seeking to learn from China’s e-commerce success
  • The surge of interest comes as the city state knuckles down on digital development with an eye on the lucrative Chinese market
Topic |   WeChat
Toh Ee Ming

Toh Ee Ming  

Published: 8:15am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 8:40am, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A diner at a Hema restaurant in Shanghai takes her dish after it is delivered by a robot. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.